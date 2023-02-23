VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

North Carolina A&T loses CAA battle to Delaware

Marcus Watson scored 21 points for the Aggies but overall they struggled offensively against Delaware
Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Delaware gave North Carolina A&T its fourth consecutive loss in a 73-71 barnburner at Ellis Corbett Sports Center on Thursday night. The Aggies went into halftime with a nine-point lead, but the Blue Hens wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Aggies 45-34 in the second half to come out on top.

Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points to lead the way for Delaware. That performance included an impressive 21 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Delaware’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 45% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.34 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 35% shooting and 0.92 points per possession in the first half.

North Carolina A&T’s offense was led by Marcus Watson, who scored 21 points. The Aggies shot 24-of-62 from the field and 10-of-26 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 1.03 points per possession and 50% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Delaware’s record improved to 15-15 with the win. It plays next on Feb. 26 in a matchup with Elon. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for North Carolina A&T. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Towson. A conference clash with Hampton on February 25 is the Aggies’ next action.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

