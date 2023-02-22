HBCU Legacy Bowl to air live on NFL Network

HBCU Legacy Bowl Saturday, February 25 at 4:00 PM ET
NFL Network to provide exclusive live coverage of the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, February 25 at 4:00 PM ET. Play-by-play announcer Steve Wyche, analysts Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks, and sideline reporter Sherree Burruss call the game from Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium, which showcases the best NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
For more information on this year’s HBCU Legacy Bowl, visit HBCULegacyBowl.com. Additionally, the HBCU Legacy Bowl rosters for Team Gaither and Team Robinson were announced last week.
Editions of NFL Total Access air at 3:30 PM ET and 7:30 PM ET on NFL Network, hosted by Mike Yam, Scott Pioli and Adam Rank.
During the pregame edition of NFL Total Access, the documentary “The Godfather vs. the Gunslinger” airs, providing a look at the iconic 1984 matchup between powerhouse HBCU teams Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State. Known as the HBCU “Game of the Century,” undefeated Alcorn State – led by head coach Marino Casem, a.k.a. the Godfather, and featuring future NFL star Issiac Holt – played equally undefeated Mississippi Valley State – led by head coach Archie Cooley, a.k.a. the Gunslinger and featuring future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. The documentary reunites Holt and Rice, as well as NFL Executive Vice President, Football Operations Troy Vincent and Black College Football Hall of Famer Willie Totten, to relive the matchup that would go down in HBCU football history.
“The story of ‘The Godfather vs. the Gunslinger’ celebrates the innovation from HBCUs that is often overlooked,” said Shayna Hayes, NFL Head of Content, Entertainment and Initiatives. “We tell these stories and give these legends their flowers so that they are never forgotten.”
“This documentary is not only a celebration of the rich history of HBCU football, but also a tribute to the skills and talents of these four legendary figures,” said Walt Brock, ‘The Godfather vs. the Gunslinger’ Director and co-founder of Crossovr Collective.
A version of “The Godfather vs. the Gunslinger” is currently available on NFL.com’s HBCU landing page NFL.com/hbcu.
“It is imperative as we talk about the game that we share and drive awareness to not only the Historically Black Colleges, but to the men who didn’t have an opportunity like some of us did,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President, Football Operations. “We can’t talk about the game of football without acknowledging the greats from our Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference has a remarkable legacy of producing some of the most iconic names in the history of intercollegiate athletics,” said Dr. Charles McClelland, SWAC Conference Commissioner. “This legacy is undoubtedly filled with historic games and matchups that will span the ages of time. We’re extremely excited that our rich history will continue to be highlighted and shared throughout past, present and future generations. The National Football League has exhibited an unwavering commitment towards spotlighting the legends and legendary moments that have helped define our league. We couldn’t be more excited to continue to partner with them to bring much deserved recognition and awareness to the proud history of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in which we serve.”