Alabama State defeats Bethune-Cookman in triple overtime

Alabama State recorded its fifth straight win, handing Bethune-Cookman a 74-71 loss in triple overtime at Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Monday evening. Alabama State went into halftime trailing Bethune-Cookman 27-25 but outscored BCU in the second half to tie things up at the end of regulation. Momentum was on its side, as the team continued to outscore the Wildcats 19-16 in triple overtime.

Jayla Crawford led the way for Alabama State, putting up 23 points. As a team, the Lady Hornets shot 37% from the field, 14% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.8 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Bethune-Cookman was led by Nia Jordan, who recorded 19 points and 10 boards. The Wildcats went 27-of-72 from the field in this one, including 3-of-8 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Bethune-Cookman only mustered 0.73 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 25. Alabama State takes on Alabama A&M in a conference clash, while Bethune-Cookman readies for battle against a Southern team who is playing great lately. The Lady Hornets will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Wildcats will get a shot to recover from this loss.

