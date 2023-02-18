By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Jackson State recorded its 10th straight win in dominating fashion, handing Alcorn State an 81-49 loss at Williams Center on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a 17-point lead and outscoring the Lady Braves 41-26 in the final 20 minutes.

Jariyah Covington led the way for Jackson State, putting up 22 points along with eight boards. As a whole, the Lady Tigers were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.19 points per possession on 49% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their afternoon. They drew 21 fouls on the defense, which led to 23 points on 72% shooting from the charity stripe.

Tyginae Wright scored 11 points while Zy’Nyia White added another 10 to lead the way for Alcorn State. As a team, the Lady Braves struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.65 points per possession on 26% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 7-of-35 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until Feb. 25. Jackson State catches Texas Southern after a loss in its last game, while Alcorn State meets Prairie View A&M in a conference showdown. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Braves will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Jackson State bags another win, handing Alcorn State a loss