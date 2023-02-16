By

Tennessee State gave Morehead State their fourth consecutive loss in a 61-49 contest at Johnson Arena on Thursday evening. The Lady Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 26-22 lead. They then continued to outscore the Eagles 35-27 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Erica Haynes-Overton scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Tennessee State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 40% from the field, 20% from behind the arc, and 41% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.81 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

Veronica Charles recorded 17 points and eight rebounds, and Sophie Benharouga added another 10 points to lead Morehead State. As a team, the Eagles struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.67 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Eagles went a paltry 7-of-14 from the free throw line.

Both teams face their next test on February 18. Tennessee State takes on SIUE, while Morehead State has a shot to rebound against a struggling Lindenwood squad. The Lady Tigers will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Eagles will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Tennessee State beats OVC foe Morehead State