Courtesy: Shaw Athletics

PETERSBURG, VA —The Shaw men’s basketball team got a 45-point showing from the bench on the way to an 81-78 victory over the Virginia State Trojans on the road Wednesday.

The Bears (13-11, 7-6) had two players score in double figures, led by Shayne Siago , who had 16 points and seven rebounds. Jamari Roberts added 11 points and Jason Robinson added nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Shaw out-rebounded Virginia State 41-26 in Wednesday’s game, paced by seven boards from Amir Waddell. The Bears also collected 17 offensive rebounds and scored 22 second chance points.

Shaw forced 15 Virginia State turnovers. The Bears turned those takeaways into 17 points on the offensive end of the floor. Antonio Warner led the way individually with one steal.

How It Happened

After falling behind 13-8, Shaw went on a 7-0 run with 13:58 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Caleb Simmons , to take a 15-13 lead. The Bears then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 33-27.

After intermission, Shaw kept the Trojans from increasing their lead before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Roberts’ layup, to seize a 42-41 lead with 12:10 to go in the contest. The Trojans then fought back to even things up at 69-69 and send the game to overtime. The Bears went into overtime and capatilized making key free throws inside the last minute to seal the deal. Shaw took care of business in the paint, recording 30 of its 42 points in the lane.

Shaw then took care of business in extra time, outscoring Virginia State 12-9 to seize victory by the 81-78 final score.

Up Next

The Bears return to action Saturday February 11 as they host Lincoln (PA). Tipoff is slated for 4 PM inside C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium.

Shaw knocks off Virginia State in OT