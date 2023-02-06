Burks leads North Carolina Central past Norfolk State in overtime

By

Monday evening was a battle of two of the best MEAC teams that went to overtime. North Carolina Central came out on top, handing Norfolk State a 73-68 loss. North Carolina Central went into halftime with a 30-23 lead, but Norfolk State wouldn’t go down without a fight, tying things up at the end of regulation. The Spartans couldn’t finish the job though, getting outscored 13-8 in overtime.

FINAL SCORE IN OT! @NCCUWBB junior Kimeira Burks scored a season-high 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Eagles to a 73-68 MEAC road win at Norfolk State on Monday. #EaglePride pic.twitter.com/eN955YyDsV — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) February 6, 2023

Kimeira Burks led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 26 points. As a team, the Eagles shot 36% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 45% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.86 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Camille Downs recorded 21 points and nine rebounds, and Kierra Wheeler added another 11 points to lead Norfolk State. As a team, the Spartans struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.79 points per possession on 28% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Spartans went a paltry 19-of-35 from the free throw line.

Both teams face their next test on February11. North Carolina Central takes on Morgan State, while Norfolk State hits the road to meet UMES. The Eagles will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Spartans will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

