Burks leads North Carolina Central past Norfolk State in overtime

Kimeira Burks drained seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 total points in the Eagles’ road win against Norfolk State.

Monday evening was a battle of two of the best MEAC teams that went to overtime. North Carolina Central came out on top, handing Norfolk State a 73-68 loss. North Carolina Central went into halftime with a 30-23 lead, but Norfolk State wouldn’t go down without a fight, tying things up at the end of regulation. The Spartans couldn’t finish the job though, getting outscored 13-8 in overtime.

Kimeira Burks led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 26 points. As a team, the Eagles shot 36% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 45% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.86 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Camille Downs recorded 21 points and nine rebounds, and Kierra Wheeler added another 11 points to lead Norfolk State. As a team, the Spartans struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.79 points per possession on 28% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Spartans went a paltry 19-of-35 from the free throw line.

Norfolk State

Both teams face their next test on February11. North Carolina Central takes on Morgan State, while Norfolk State hits the road to meet UMES. The Eagles will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Spartans will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

