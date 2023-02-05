North Carolina A&T takes down UNCW in CAA showdown

By

North Carolina A&T gave UNCW their fourth consecutive loss in a 66-56 contest at Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 33-30 lead. They then continued to outscore the Seahawks 33-26 in the second half to come away with the victory.

D’Mya Tucker scored 14 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. As a team, the Aggies shot 43% from the field, 21% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.02 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Carrie Gross recorded 29 points and five rebounds to lead the way for UNCW. As a team, the Seahawks shot 21-of-56 from the field and 6-of-18 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. UNCW only mustered 0.86 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

North Carolina A&T’s record improved to 15-7 with the win. Its next action is on February 9. The team will take on a Hampton team who is coming off a loss in its last game. On the other side, UNCW fell to 4-17 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on February 11 against Delaware.

