HBCU Legacy Classic: Norfolk State takes down Hampton

Norfolk State recorded their third straight win, handing Hampton an 83-71 loss during the HBCU Legacy Classic at the Prudential Center on Saturday evening. The Pirates went into halftime with a 36-35 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Spartans outscored them by 13 points in the final 20 minutes.

Joe Bryant led the way for Norfolk State, putting up 29 points and five assists. As a whole, the Spartans were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.19 points per possession on 51% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 8-of-25 shooting from beyond the arc and 17-of-20 shooting on free throws.

The Pirates’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.04 points per possession on 62% true shooting. Marquis Godwin led the way, putting up 21 points. It wasn’t enough though, as Hampton was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Spartans.

Norfolk State showed once again that it is a dangerous team. It will hit the road for its next contest, a February 11 matchup with UMES. On the other side, Hampton’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over William & Mary. A conference clash with Towson on February 9 is the Pirates’ next action.

