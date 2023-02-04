VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Grambling State defeats Alabama State

Virshon Cotton accomplished a career high score of 22 points in Saturday's victory against Alabama State
Grambling State gave Alabama State their fourth consecutive loss in a 73-60 contest at Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 33-27 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hornets 40-33 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Virshon Cotton scored 22 points to lead the way for Grambling State. It wasn’t just Cotton though, the Tigers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.07 points per possession on 49% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 9-of-19 three-point attempts.

Alabama State was led by Antonio “TJ” Madlock, who recorded 18 points and 10 boards. As a team, the Hornets shot 18-of-50 from the field and 4-of-12 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.88 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 7. Grambling State takes on Alabama A&M in a conference clash, while Alabama State squares off with Southern. The Tigers will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

