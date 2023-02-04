Grace pushes Alabama A&M past SWAC foe Southern

By

Alabama A&M upset one of the top SWAC teams, Southern, in a back-and-forth 60-50 thriller on Saturday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw seven lead changes.

Toni Grace scored 19 points to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 42% from the field, 18% from behind the arc, and 69% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.86 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Southern’s offense was led by Diamond Hunter, who scored nine points. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 20-of-51 from the field and 1-of-8 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Southern only mustered 0.74 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 6. Alabama A&M hosts Grambling State, while Southern faces an Alabama State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Bulldogs will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Lady Jaguars will try to turn things around.

