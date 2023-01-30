Jackson State to hold signing day event, meet and greet

By

JACKSON, Miss. – New Jackson State University head football coach T.C. Taylor will host a Meet and Greet Signing Day Event Wednesday, February 1 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson State Student Union Terry L. Woodard Ballroom.

The program is free and open to the public and will also be video streamed live at gojsutigers.com/live. The occasion will serve as a fund-raising event for Jackson State football that will feature several significant events:

· Head Coach T.C. Taylor will introduce his inaugural coaching staff

· The 2023 JSU Football Signing Day Class will be presented

· The 2023 JSU Football schedule will be announced

· Fans will have several options to contribute directly to the JSU Football Program

Taylor is the 22nd head coach in the history of Jackson State University football, taking the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl.



The former JSU quarterback and wide receiver has been a part of the Jackson State football staff since 2019, coaching tight ends and wide receivers, and has played a vital role in a historic run over the past two seasons of Tiger football.



JSU has posted a 23-3 record over the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships and posting consecutive undefeated conference seasons.

