Howard WBB crushes South Carolina State in MEAC showdown

Howard recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing South Carolina State a 67-35 loss at Burr Gymnasium on Monday evening. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 15-point lead and outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 34-17 in the final 20 minutes.
Destiny Howell scored 20 points to lead the way for Howard. As a team, the Bison shot 37% from the field, 37% from behind the arc, and 84% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1 points per possession on 49% true shooting.
South Carolina State was led by Nicole Gwynn, who recorded 15 points and six boards. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.52 points per possession on 25% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-13 from deep.
Howard showed once again that it is a dangerous team. Its next action is on February 11. The team will take on a Delaware State team who is coming off a loss in its last game. On the other side, South Carolina State fell to 1-19 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on February 4 against Coppin State
