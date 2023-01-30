Howard WBB crushes South Carolina State in MEAC showdown

By

Howard recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing South Carolina State a 67-35 loss at Burr Gymnasium on Monday evening. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 15-point lead and outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 34-17 in the final 20 minutes.

@Howard_WBB with the 67 – 35 win over SC State. Now 4 – 2 in the MEAC and winners of 3 in a row. @Coachtygrace how you feeling?? #TheMecca #YouKnow @hbculegends @UrbanSportScene pic.twitter.com/DXZufPQPkd — Ray Rogers (@UrbanSportS_Ray) January 31, 2023

Destiny Howell scored 20 points to lead the way for Howard. As a team, the Bison shot 37% from the field, 37% from behind the arc, and 84% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Final: Howard Women’s Basketball Defeats SC State 67-35. 🦬



Destiny Howell: 20 Pts, 8/15 FG@destinyn15h @Howard_WBB pic.twitter.com/YgpE4CktJP — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) January 31, 2023

South Carolina State was led by Nicole Gwynn, who recorded 15 points and six boards. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.52 points per possession on 25% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-13 from deep.

Howard showed once again that it is a dangerous team. Its next action is on February 11. The team will take on a Delaware State team who is coming off a loss in its last game. On the other side, South Carolina State fell to 1-19 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on February 4 against Coppin State

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

