VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Howard WBB crushes South Carolina State in MEAC showdown

Destiny Howell and the Bison remain hot after beating South Carolina State by over 30 points

Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Howard recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing South Carolina State a 67-35 loss at Burr Gymnasium on Monday evening. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 15-point lead and outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 34-17 in the final 20 minutes.

Destiny Howell scored 20 points to lead the way for Howard. As a team, the Bison shot 37% from the field, 37% from behind the arc, and 84% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

South Carolina State was led by Nicole Gwynn, who recorded 15 points and six boards. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.52 points per possession on 25% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-13 from deep.

Howard showed once again that it is a dangerous team. Its next action is on February 11. The team will take on a Delaware State team who is coming off a loss in its last game. On the other side, South Carolina State fell to 1-19 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on February  4 against Coppin State

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Howard WBB crushes South Carolina State in MEAC showdown
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

258
2022-2023 Basketball

Prairie View A&M edges Texas Southern in double overtime
279
2022-2023 Basketball

Hampton falls to Monmouth in CAA showdown
Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles
131
featured

Philadelphia Eagles lean on Javon Hargrave during Super Bowl run
236
2022-2023 Basketball

Southern came out on top beating Alcorn State
294
2022-2023 Basketball

Hawkins leads Howard to victory against North Carolina Central
To Top
X