Tennessee State gets outplayed by Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State gave Tennessee State its fourth consecutive loss in a 77-59 rout at Show Me Center on Thursday evening. The Redhawks had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with an 11-point lead and outscoring the Lady Tigers 39-32 in the final 20 minutes.

Rahmena Henderson scored 19 points to lead the way for Southeast Missouri State. As a team, the Redhawks shot 49% from the field, 46% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story: the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 61% true shooting.

Tennessee State’s offense was led by Erica Haynes-Overton, who scored 14 points. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 22-of-52 from the field and 2-of-6 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.8 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on January 28. Southeast Missouri State visits Eastern Illinois, while Tennessee State faces Lindenwood at home. The Redhawks will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

