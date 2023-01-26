Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State University (JSU) athletics posted the fourth-highest increase in social media engagements in the nation in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the website skullsparks.com.
Jackson State Athletics displayed a 303-percent increase in interactions on the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram platforms in calendar year 2022 over 2021.
Jackson State ranked 25th overall in total engagements across instagram, twitter, and facebook with 1.4 million interactions in 2022. The schools 2021 total was only 364,402. This was an increase of over 300% from 2021 to 2022. The University of South Carolina ranked #1 in 2021 with over 7 million interactions.
JSU Athletics had nearly 1.5 million interactions across the three platforms, a more than 1.1 million increase from 2021. The percentage increase ranked behind only St. Peters, Kansas, and Davidson.
Jackson State fans engaged most on Facebook, with nearly 1.2 million engagements last year as opposed to 230,000+ engagements in 2021. Instagram had more than 193,000 engagements last year, up from 65,000+ in 2021. Twitter showed 75,000+ engagements last year, up from nearly 69,000+ in 2021.
Jackson State’s total of 1.46 million interactions was the highest of all FCS schools in 2022 and ranked 25th nationally.