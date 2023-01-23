By

North Carolina Central recorded its third straight win in dramatic fashion, handing UMES an 82-77 loss in a comeback effort at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday evening. The first half was a roller coaster for North Carolina Central, who were down by as 15 over the first 20 minutes, but clawed back to make it to the break with a 41-40 lead.

Kimeira Burks scored 20 points to lead the way for North Carolina Central . Jerni Kiaku was pivotal as well, shooting 5-of-8 in the second half for 13 points to power the Lady Eagles forward after the break. As a team, North Carolina Central shot 11-of-28 from the field in the second half, scoring 1.09 points per possession on average.

FINAL SCORE: @NCCUWBB junior Kimeira Burks scored a game-high 20 points and she made three free throws with 65 seconds left to put the Eagles ahead for good as NCCU finishes off a perfect 4-0 January at home with a dramatic win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday. #EaglePride pic.twitter.com/WYEzy1yPTT — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) January 24, 2023

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Lady Hawks. They shot 50% from field, scoring a healthy 1.01 points per possession. Mya Thomas led the way, putting up 16 points. Turnovers were a big issue, however. UMES coughed the ball up 27 times over the course of the game (29% of possessions).

Both teams face their next test on January 28. North Carolina Central takes on Howard in a conference clash, while UMES has a shot to rebound against a struggling Coppin State squad. The Lady Eagles will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Hawks will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina Central WBB fly pass UMES for the win