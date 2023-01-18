Tennessee State agrees to home-and-home with North Dakota State

By

Tennessee State football is set to start the next three seasons with tough games, adding a home-and-home series with North Dakota State.

The two schools announced a home-and-home series on Tuesday.

The Tigers will travel to Fargo, ND., to take on the Bison inside the historic Fargodome on September 7, 2024. The Bison will make a return trip to the Music City to take on TSU inside Nissan Stadium the following season on September 6, 2025.

The Bison, who compete in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is coming off a 12-3 season and a loss in the 2022 FCS national champ game. NDSU has won nine FCS National Championships since 2011 while they have won 17 overall. The Bison reeled off five straight national title wins from 2011-2015.

This will be the first-ever matchup between TSU and North Dakota State as the Tigers travel to Fargo in 2024. It is a game that has apparently been floated for a while now. Last fall, North Dakota State Director of Athletics Matt Larsen told The Blue Bloods that he hoped to get TSU on his program’s schedule.



“The opportunity to potentially go to Nashville, that’s an up-and-coming, really popular destination for a lot of people. So the ability to play down there, I know Tennessee State also plays where the Tennessee Titans play (ed) and so a great experience for our student-athletes and our fanbase and then I’ve just been really impressed with Coach (Eddie) George and what he’s been able to do in his short time there. So excited for the opportunity for the chance to play against a really talented football team. And not only down there but the opportunity to play against a really talent football team. Not only down there but the opportunity to play at the FargoDome as well.”



TSU will kick off its 2023 schedule with a trip to South Bend, Ind., to take on Notre Dame. The Tigers will be led by third-year head coach Eddie George who has won nine games in his first two seasons with TSU.

Tennessee State agrees to home-and-home with North Dakota State