VIEW ALL SCORES
Colonial Athletic Association

Towson women storm past CAA competitor Hampton

Hampton couldn’t take down CAA foe Towson on Sunday afternoon.
Posted on

Towson broke its streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Hampton in an 86-47 rout on Sunday afternoon at SECU Arena. The Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 27-point lead and outscoring the Lady Pirates 41-29 in the final 20 minutes.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas accumulated 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists to lead the way for Towson. As a whole, the Tigers were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.14 points per possession on 52 percent shooting from the field. That offensive output included 9-of-23 shooting from beyond the arc and 17-of-26 shooting on free throws.

Madison Buford recorded 18 points and five rebounds, and Camryn Hill added another eight points to lead HU. As a team, the Lady Pirates struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.62 points per possession on 27 percent shooting from the field. It was a tough day from 3-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-10 from deep.

Both CAA teams face their next test on Jan. 14. Towson hosts William & Mary, while Hampton readies for battle against a Drexel team who is playing great lately. The Tigers will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Lady Pirates will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Towson women storm past CAA competitor Hampton
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

128
2022-2023 Basketball

Howard WBB wins close one over Delaware State
814
2022-2023 Basketball

CAA baptism just beginning for NC A&T
713
Fisk

HBCU gymnastics makes its debut as Fisk competes in Vegas
142
2022-2023 Basketball

Prairie View A&M beats Mississippi Valley behind 22 from Gambrell
SC State Shaq Davis SC State Shaq Davis
480
featured

2023 NFL Draft prospect Shaq Davis prepping to impress scouts
To Top
X