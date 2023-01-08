Howard storms past MEAC competitor Delaware State

By

Howard takes down MEAC opponent Delaware State in a decisive 84-64 contest on Saturday evening. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 26 points.

Kicking off @MEACSports season today, we are thrilled to have Co-Captains of the Day.



Andrea Holmes-Thompkins is founder of @acemediacorp while Lamont Fain was part of Howard’s last MEAC championship + currently works for @nba .



Listen to their words for the team. #HUYouKnow pic.twitter.com/VGAqSfaf7f — Howard Men’s Basketball (@HUMensBB) January 7, 2023

Marcus Dockery led the way for Howard, putting up 19 points. As a whole, the Bison were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.2 points per possession on 59% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 26 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Del State’s offense was led by O’Koye Parker, who scored 13 points against Howard. The Hornets shot 24-of-53 from the field and 7-of-17 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.91 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 10. Howard catches UMES after a loss in its last game, while Delaware State faces Norfolk State at home. The Bison will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

