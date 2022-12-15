Fayetteville State sneaks by Shaw at home

By

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — Tyler Foster scored 28 points and Cress Worthy added 21 and the Fayetteville State men’s basketball team knocked off the Shaw Bears 71-66 at home Wednesday.

The Broncos (6-6, 1-0) had two players score in double figures, led by Foster, who had 28 points, six rebounds and two steals. Worthy added 21 points, six rebounds and four assists and Darryl Myers added six points.

Fayetteville State grabbed 36 rebounds in Wednesday’s game compared to Shaw’s 26, led by eight boards from Kaleb Coleman . The Broncos also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 13 rebounds into 13 second chance points.

Fayetteville State forced 13 Shaw turnovers while committing 12 themselves in Wednesday’s game. The Broncos turned those takeaways into 11 points on the other end of the floor. Foster’s two steals led the way for Fayetteville State.

How It Happened

After falling behind 30-19, Fayetteville State went on a 13-0 run with 3:11 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Foster, to take a 32-30 lead. The Broncos then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 34-32.

Shaw kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 50-40 advantage before Fayetteville State went on a 7-0 run, finished off by Foster’s three, to shrink the deficit to 50-47 with 8:13 to go in the contest. The Broncos kept the rally going and took the lead for good on Worthy’s jumper with 03:21 left for a 71-66 comeback victory. Fayetteville State got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 19 of its 39 total points.

Game Notes» Fayetteville State lit it up from three point land, knocking down eight treys in the game.

» Tyler Foster , Cress Worthy , and Jacob Crutchfield combined to account for 79 percent of the Broncos points.

» The FSU bench came alive by adding 30 points to its scoring output.

» FSU had a 36-26 edge on the boards in the win.

» The Bronco defense forced 13 turnovers.

» FSU cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 13 offensive boards in the game.

» FSUgot a game-high eight rebounds from Kaleb Coleman .

Fayetteville State sneaks by Shaw at home