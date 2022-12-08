By

Courtesy Langston Athletics: LANGSTON – D’Monte Brown posted a season high 19 points as the No. 15 Langston Lions rolled Arkansas Baptist 85-51 on Tuesday evening at C.F. Gayles Field House.



Langston managed to hit 42 percent (nine-of-21) in the opening half but only led 31-27 at halftime. The Lions answered the call and opened the second half on a 28-11 scoring run to seize control at 59-38.



Arkansas Baptist never countered, and the Lions improved to 10-0 on the season. Langston is off to its best start since the 2018-19 season and notched their seventh victory of the season by 20 or more points.



Brown finished the day seven-of-11 from the field and three-of-three from the three-point line in 29 minutes of action. AJ Rainey tallied 15 points, Cedric Roland racked up 10 points and James Ellis picked up 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks in his season debut.

Back At It … 🦁🔥



D'Monte Brown – 19 pts

AJ Rainey – 15 pts

Cedric Roland/James Ellis – 10 pts#goLions #FeartheRoar pic.twitter.com/vrhCAjv0d4 — Langston Athletics (@LangstonSports) December 7, 2022 Collectively, Langston hit 58 percent (31-of-53) from the field and 15-of-22 from the free throw line. The Lions also outscored Arkansas Baptist 42-22 on points in the paint, 26-9 on points off turnovers and 16-2 in fast break points.



Langston (10-0) returns to Sooner Athletic Conference action on Saturday, Dec. 10 versus Oklahoma Panhandle State at home. Game time is set for 3:45 p.m.



Langston Demolishes Ark. Baptist to stay perfect