Hampton gave Saint Peter’s their sixth consecutive loss in a 66-57 contest at Yanitelli Center on Wednesday night. The Lady Pirates got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 31-27 lead. They then continued to outscore the Peacocks 35-30 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Nylah Young led the way for HU, putting up 24 points to go along with nine boards. As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 39% from the field, 21% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.89 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Tiara Bellamy recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Saint Peter’s. As a team, the Peacocks shot 20-of-51 from the field and 4-of-12 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.78 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Dec. 10. Hampton visits Rutgers, while Saint Peter’s faces an NJIT squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Lady Pirates will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Peacocks will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Hampton women push past Saint Peter’s