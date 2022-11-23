Hampton falls to North Ala. despite Nesbitt’s 25-point performance

By

Hampton almost broke its two-game, but couldn’t get over the hump, losing 75-74 on Wednesday morning at The Thunderdome.

North Ala.’s offense was led by Daniel Ortiz, who scored 23 points. The Lions went 27-of-64 from the field in this one, including 7-of-21 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 0.98 points per possession and 49% true shooting, which helped secure the win.

Jordan Nesbitt scored 25 points to lead the way for HU. That performance included an impressive 22 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Hampton clearly refocused coming out of the break in this one. After accumulating 10 turnovers and often looking sloppy in the first half, the Pirates put an increased emphasis on taking care of the ball and turned it around with just one second-half turnover.

HU’s loss makes three in a row. It plays next on Nov. 26 in a matchup with Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, NC.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

