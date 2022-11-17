Jackson State leads SWAC, state in Graduation Success Rate

By

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State University Athletics again leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and the state of Mississippi in the latest NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR) report announced this week.

JSU student-athletes posted an overall GSU of 90 percent, the highest in the SWAC, and tied with Ole Miss and Mississippi State for the highest in the state.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, and to VP/AD Ashley Robinson and the entire team of coaches and staff who helped make this achievement possible,” said Jackson State President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “Student success is our top priority and we’re just as excited to see our students winning in the classroom as we are when they achieve success in their respective sports. Job well done!”

Jackson State had four teams with a perfect GSR rate of 100: women’s bowling, women’s tennis, women’s volleyball, and men’s tennis. Additionally, five other programs achieved a GSR rate of 90 percent or better: baseball (96), women’s soccer (95), softball (93), and football and men’s cross country/track (each with 90).

“Our student-athletes continue to excel in all aspects of the collegiate experience,” said Jackson State University Vice President / Director Of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our student-athletes, staff, and coaches remained steadfast and focused on the academic mission to win first in the classroom. I am extremely proud of everyone who contributed to this accomplishment. I could not be more excited for not only what our student-athletes achieved in the classroom, but most importantly how it impacts their individual career success moving forward.

The NCAA developed the Graduation Success Rate (GSR) to assess the long-term academic success of student-athletes more accurately. The rate holds institutions accountable for transfer students, unlike the federal graduation rate. The GSR also accounts for midyear enrollees and is calculated for every sport. Under the calculation, institutions are not penalized for outgoing transfer students who leave in good academic standing. The outgoing transfers are included in the receiving institution’s GSR cohort.



The GSR allows student-athletes six years to earn their degree. The 2021-22 rate is based on student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2015, the most recent data available.

