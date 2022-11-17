HBCU Challenge invades Morehouse

By

Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse College will be the site Friday and Saturday for two full days of HBCU hoops action .

The first-ever ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge tips off Friday at 1 p.m. and will feature four games between SIAC and CIAA men’s teams.

The play picks up Saturday at 10 a.m. with a local Atlanta high school game followed by five HBCU games. A clash between teams from the SWAC and MEAC is an added feature of Saturday’s line-up.

HBCU Challenge: The teams

The CIAA teams – Virginia Union University, Shaw University, Fayetteville State University and Livingstone College – will square off against SIAC squads from Albany State University, LeMoyne-Owen College, Tuskegee University and host Morehouse on Friday.

The CIAA and SIAC teams will switch opponents for the cross-conference competition on Saturday. Norfolk State University of the MEAC will meet Alabama A&M University of the SWAC in the 6 p.m. Div. I match up Saturday.

Showcasing HBCUs

Bringing teams together in one venue from all four HBCU conferences – the NCAA Div. II CIAA and SIAC and NCAA Div. I MEAC and SWAC – was pulled off by Travis L. Williams. His HBCU All-Stars LLC promotional group is also the outfit that put together the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game at this year’s Final Four in New Orleans. The game was carried live on CBS.

Travis Williams (on r. holding the trophy) through his company HBCU All-Stars LLC put on the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game in New Orleans during this year’s Final Four.

The Challenge is another way for the former head men’s basketball coach at Tennessee State and Fort Valley State to showcase HBCU hoops programs.

HBCU Challenge: The schedule

Here’s the schedule:

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Albany State vs. Virginia Union – 1 p.m.

LeMoyne-Owen vs. Shaw – 3 p.m.

Tuskegee vs. Fayetteville State – 5 p.m.

Morehouse vs. Livingstone – 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 19

Booker T. Washington HS vs. Maynard H. Jackson HS – 10 a.m.

Virginia Union vs. LeMoyne-Owen – 12 noon

Livingstone vs. Albany State – 2 p.m.

Shaw vs. Tuskegee – 4 p.m.

Norfolk State vs. Alabama A&M – 6 p.m.

Morehouse vs. Fayetteville State – 8 pm.

