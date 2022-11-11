By

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 10, 2022) — Senior guard Malik Miller scored a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds as Morgan State reached the century mark for the first time this season, defeating Penn State Greater Allegheny, 130-49, in non-conference action Thursday night at Hill Field House.

Miller, who shot 9 for 11 from the field, also posted a career-high eight assists, falling just two shy of recording a triple-double as the Bears improved to 1-1 for the season. Will Thomas came off the bench and posted a career-high 25 points on 10 of 15 shooting, and David McCullough had 18 points, four assists and three steals.

Kamron Hobbs added 15 points, Rob Lawson had 11 points and Isaiah Burke chipped in 10 points with five assists.

Morgan shot 10 for 17 from 3-point range and shot 69 percent (52-75) from the field.

Bryce Phillips and Christopher Killings paced the Nittany Lions with 12 points apiece, while PSUGA was held to 32 percent shooting (19-58) and connected on just 4 of 24 3-pointers.

Morgan never trailed, jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first five minutes of play. PSUGA got a 3-pointer by Killings, followed by a layup by Phillips as part of a 7-2 spurt to trim the Bears lead to 12-7 with 14:54 remaining in the half. It was as close as they would get for the rest of the night. Miller and Thomas combined for 14 points as part of a 46-9 run to help give the Bears a commanding 58-16 advantage. Morgan went into the halftime break with a 67-29 lead.

Morgan outscored PSUGA in the paint by a 58-28 margin and scored 55 points off of 38 turnovers.

Next Up:

The Bears return to the hardwood on Saturday night when they travel to Richmond (Va.) to face the VCU Rams (1-0). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Siegel Center.

Morgan State beats school by 81