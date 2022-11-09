Jackson State

Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21

Jackson State is mourning the loss of former men’s basketball player Geronimo Warner.
Posted on

Jackson State University mourns the loss of former men’s basketball player Geronimo Warner, who passed away at the age of 21.

Warner was a native of Phoenix, Ariz., and a member of the JSU men’s basketball program from 2019-2022. Warner was a part of the men’s team that won the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title in 2021.

“Geronimo was a great kid who came to JSU three years ago from Piney Woods High School looking for an opportunity to pursue his dreams of playing basketball on the Division I level,” said former Jackson State head men’s basketball coach Wayne Brent, who coached Warner. “He always had a great spirit and enjoyed being at JSU. He will truly be missed.”

“The loss of students who have been a part of our athletics program is difficult, as we look at our student-athletes as members of our family,” said Jackson State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Geronimo loved the game of basketball and was well-liked among our student-athletes and campus community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Geronimo’s family and friends during this time.”

Correction: A photo of Jackson State’s Gabe Watson was incorrectly attached to this story.

Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

703
Features

Homegoing service, Obituary for Eric Moore
Fayetteville State HBCU Football Fayetteville State HBCU Football
284
2022 Football

HBCU Football has plenty of serious D2 playoff candidates
484
MEAC

MEAC Football tie-breaker scenarios 2022
Florida A&M FAMU Florida A&M FAMU
323
FAMU

Florida A&M – Alabama State: Numbers Don’t Lie
796
MEAC

Norfolk State women pound HBCU for 100-plus point win
To Top
X