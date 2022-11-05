Alcorn State takes the win in OT at Prairie View

Alcorn State 23, Prairie View A&M 16
Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M had one of the rare Friday night games this season in the SWAC and both teams gave the fans a little extra. The west division showdown went to overtime, with Alcorn State claiming a 23-16 win over Prairie View A&M to end its midseason losing streak.
The Braves dole out death by a thousand paper cuts early on by drilling three field goals in the first half. Noah Kiani hit field goals of 21, 46 and 23 yards, giving Alcorn State a 9-0 lead at the break.
Prairie View got things going early in the third quarter when Trazon Connley found Colbey Washington on a 24 yard score to cut the deficit down to two points. At the 5:12 mark of the quarter Connley found magic with his feet scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run. But after that run Luis Reyes missed a pivotal point after attempt and Prairie View had to settle for a 13-9 lead.
Alcorn thrives on the ground
Reyes redeemed himself to start the fourth quarter with a 34 yard field goal to put PVAMU up 16-9. But the ground attack of Alcorn State wasn’t done yet. Javonta Leatherwood’s five yard run with 6:48 left in regulation tied the game after the successful extra point attempt.
Leatherwood got the score but the Alcorn offense was influenced by Jarveon Howard who rushed for 125 yards and crossed the 1000 yard mark for the season.
Both teams turned up the defense in the closing minutes forcing one another to punt the ball away and forcing overtime.
In the extra period Alcorn State took the first possession and on the first play Manny Jones boldly reversed field on a run and picked up 22 yards down to the three yard line. Howard then punched it in for the go ahead score and Alcorn State led 23-16.
On the ensuing Prairie View possession, the Panthers threw two consecutive incompletions before Malachi Bailey came up with a huge sack on third down. The final desperation pass for Prairie View on fourth down was intercepted in the end zone to finish the game.
Alcorn State improves to 3-3 in the conference with the win, while Prairie View suffers its second loss of the year in conference. Prairie View has two games left in the regular season, both on the road at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State. Alcorn State ends the season on a two game home stand with Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State University.