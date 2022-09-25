2022 Football

Alcorn State Claims Victory Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jarveon Howard led the way for Alcorn State against Arkansas Pine Bluff Saturday night at Marino Casem Stadium.
Posted on

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff defense had no answer for Alcorn State’s run-heavy approach, as Alcorn State rushed their way to a 38-21 victory.

Jarveon Howard led the way for Alcorn State, accumulating a team-high 295 rushing yards to set the tone. The team committed to the ground game early and often (94 1st quarter rushing yards, 67-33 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as Alcorn State wore down the defense with 386 total rushing yards. On top of that, The Braves’ secondary locked in. They held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to just 3.6 yards per pass attempt.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s run defense was a key issue against Alcorn. They gave up 8.2 yards per carry to the Braves’ rushers. Beyond that, there weren’t many glaring errors in their evening, but they just could not maintain pace with the high-scoring Braves offense. No one can fault the effort of Kayvon Britten, though. He collected two touchdowns on the ground.

Photo Courtesy of Arkansas Pine Bluff Athletics

Alcorn State’s success today ups their record to 2-2 on the season. With a bye coming up on the schedule, they’ll have an extra week of preparation for their next game against Mississippi Valley State University on Oct. 8. With the loss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s record is now 2-2 on the year. They will look to rebound in their next game against Southern on Oct. 1.

Alcorn State Claims Victory Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

VUL VUL
1.1K
2022 Football

The Mystic Dragons of VUL: HBCU football’s road warriors
Jackson State Sy'veon Wilkerson Jackson State Sy'veon Wilkerson
778
2022 Football

Ranked HBCU football teams looking for more
730
CIAA

HBCU Football: How To Watch Week Four
716
2022 Football

Deion Sanders reflects on change since he took over Jackson State
695
2022 Football

Florida A&M and Alabama A&M looking to jumpstart seasons
To Top
X