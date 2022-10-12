Big South

GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game

If you haven’t gotten your tickets to the GHOE game, you are too late.
Posted on

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 12, 2022) – Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game, also known as GHOE (Greatest Homecoming On Earth) against Campbell University are sold out.

The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. in Truist Stadium – pits the Aggies against the Fighting Camels in football for the first time in history. Stadium capacity is listed at 21,500.

The game will be streamed live on the ESPN3 platform.

GHOE
North Carolina A&T has won nine of its last 10 contests for homecoming, also known as GHOE.

The Big South preseason poll predicted the Aggies would win the conference, with the Camels finishing second. Each team is 1-0 in conference play.

The Aggies’ overall record is 2-3, while the Camels’ is 3-2.

The Aggies have won nine of their past 10 GHOE football games. Last season the Aggies fell to former Big South member and future Colonia Athletic Association foe Monmouth University.

Both North Carolina A&T and Campbell have played North Carolina Central. NC Central defeated NC A&T in the Duke’s Mayo Classic while Campbell dominated NC Central on the road on October 1.

