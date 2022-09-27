CIAA

CIAA Football: Virginia Union vs. Fayetteville State in photos

Photos: Virginia Union hit I-95 South to take on Fayetteville State in a game that lived up to the hype.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC — Virginia Union headed south on I-95 to take on Fayetteville State in a matchup of CIAA football contenders on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Fayetteville State is the four-time defending CIAA Southern Division champion, and it hoped to show that it was ready to take a step forward by knocking off Virginia Union, which became nationally ranked earlier in the week. Ultimately VUU came back from a second-half deficit behind its defense and the running game, spearheaded by Jada Byers, to win the game 31-28.

Here are some photos from the CIAA football contest, as well as the Marching Bronco Express, the Virginia Union University Ambassadors of Sound and both Fayetteville State’s Cheer Phi Smoov and the Virginia Union Rah-Rahs.

Fayetteville State Marching Band
The Bronco Express, Fayetteville State Marching Band, heads onto the field vs. Virginia Union.
Virginia Union Jada Byers CIAA Football
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers talks with the media following a win over Fayetteville State. Byers rushed for three touchdowns in the game.
Fayetteville State Cheerleaders
Fayetteville State cheerleaders get in formation during a game against Virginia Union.
Virginia Union Dahmontay Rhem CIAA Football
Virginia Union linebacker Dahmontay Rheem sizes up quarterback K’hari Lane.
Fayetteville State Kentrell Caldwell CIAA Football
Fayetteville State linebacker Kentrell Caldwell reacts to a play.
Virginia Union Marching Band
Virginia Union dancer performs against Fayetteville State (092422)
Virginia Union
Virginia Union dancer performs against Fayetteville State (092422)
Virginia Union William Davis CIAA Football
Virginia Union defensive back William Davis heads off the field against Fayetteville State.
Fayetteville State Caden Davis CIAA Football
Fayetteville State quarterback Caden Davis runs against Virginia Union.
Virginia Union EPHRAIM MOORE CIAA Football
Virginia Union’s Ephraim Moore picks off a pass against Fayetteville State.
Fayetteville State K'hari Lane CIAA Football
Fayetteville State quarterback K’hari Lane runs against Virginia Union.
Fayetteville State Barry Elliott CIAA Football
Fayetteville State reciever Barry Elliott runs into the endzone vs. Virginia Union. This score put FSU up 7-0.
Virginia Union Jada Byers
Jada Byers of Virginia Union paces the sidelines during a brief break.
Virginia Union Cheerleaders
Virginia Union Cheerleaders on the sidelines vs. Fayetteville State
Virginia Union Larry Hackey
Virginia Union wide receiver Larry Hackey runs onto the field.
Fayetteville State
Fayetteville State pre-game ceremony vs. Virginia Union
