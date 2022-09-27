CIAA Football: Virginia Union vs. Fayetteville State in photos

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — Virginia Union headed south on I-95 to take on Fayetteville State in a matchup of CIAA football contenders on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Fayetteville State is the four-time defending CIAA Southern Division champion, and it hoped to show that it was ready to take a step forward by knocking off Virginia Union, which became nationally ranked earlier in the week. Ultimately VUU came back from a second-half deficit behind its defense and the running game, spearheaded by Jada Byers, to win the game 31-28.
Here are some photos from the CIAA football contest, as well as the Marching Bronco Express, the Virginia Union University Ambassadors of Sound and both Fayetteville State’s Cheer Phi Smoov and the Virginia Union Rah-Rahs.
