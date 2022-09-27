CIAA Football: Virginia Union vs. Fayetteville State in photos

By

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — Virginia Union headed south on I-95 to take on Fayetteville State in a matchup of CIAA football contenders on Saturday, Sept. 24.



Fayetteville State is the four-time defending CIAA Southern Division champion, and it hoped to show that it was ready to take a step forward by knocking off Virginia Union, which became nationally ranked earlier in the week. Ultimately VUU came back from a second-half deficit behind its defense and the running game, spearheaded by Jada Byers, to win the game 31-28.



Here are some photos from the CIAA football contest, as well as the Marching Bronco Express, the Virginia Union University Ambassadors of Sound and both Fayetteville State’s Cheer Phi Smoov and the Virginia Union Rah-Rahs.

The Bronco Express, Fayetteville State Marching Band, heads onto the field vs. Virginia Union. Virginia Union running back Jada Byers talks with the media following a win over Fayetteville State. Byers rushed for three touchdowns in the game. Fayetteville State cheerleaders get in formation during a game against Virginia Union. Virginia Union linebacker Dahmontay Rheem sizes up quarterback K’hari Lane. Fayetteville State linebacker Kentrell Caldwell reacts to a play. Virginia Union dancer performs against Fayetteville State (092422) Virginia Union dancer performs against Fayetteville State (092422) Virginia Union defensive back William Davis heads off the field against Fayetteville State. Fayetteville State quarterback Caden Davis runs against Virginia Union. Virginia Union’s Ephraim Moore picks off a pass against Fayetteville State. Fayetteville State quarterback K’hari Lane runs against Virginia Union. Fayetteville State reciever Barry Elliott runs into the endzone vs. Virginia Union. This score put FSU up 7-0. Jada Byers of Virginia Union paces the sidelines during a brief break. Virginia Union Cheerleaders on the sidelines vs. Fayetteville State Virginia Union wide receiver Larry Hackey runs onto the field. Fayetteville State pre-game ceremony vs. Virginia Union

CIAA Football: Virginia Union vs. Fayetteville State in photos