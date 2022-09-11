Top HBCU performances in Week Two

Top HBCU performances: Offense
Two 300-yard passers – Isaiah Saddler of Texas College and Dion Golatt of Bowie State – had the top HBCU performances though in losses for their teams this week.
Saddler threw for 367 yards and four TDs but also had four interceptions in his team’s 55-24 loss to Langston. Golatt had two 14-yard TD passes, the only scores the CIAA champs scored in a 40-12 loss at Saginaw Valley State.
Grambling State’s Quaterius Hawkins and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders had big days topping 275 passing yards and throwing multiple touchdowns while leading their teams to victories.
Hawkins had 293 passing yards and three TDs without an interception in leading the G-Men and new head coach Hue Jackson to their first victory, 47-21 over Northwestern State. Sanders was an efficient 30 of 44 without a pick as JSU survived a battle with Tennessee State, 16-3.
The 90-yard TD pass from Norfolk State QB Otto Kuhns to DaQuan Felton was the Spartans’ only score in a 63-7 loss to James Madison and the longest scoring reception this week.
Virginia Union sophomore Jada Byers and Virginia State senior Darius Hagans were the two 200-yard rushers this week. Both were instrumental in their teams’ victories.
Byers’ 29 carries for 283 rushing yards and three TDs led all rushers this week and was key in VUU’s 45-40 upset win at AFCA Div. No. 3 Valdosta State. Byers had 22-, 50- and 52-yard TD runs in the second half. Byers, who also had a first-half TD reception, is second in NCAA Div. II average 190.5 yards per game through two games.
Hagans’ 86-yard TD run contributed to his whopping average of 11.9 yards per carry in the Trojans’ 28-7 win over Bluefield State. It was the first win of the Dr. Henry Frazier III era at VSU.
T. J. Hookfin of Texas College had two of the four TD receptions from QB Isaiah Saddler. He averaged 46.7 yards on his four receptions and 57.5 yards on his two TD catches
Lincoln Mo.’s Aderius Ealy had all three TDs for the Blue Tigers in their 58-20 loss to Northwest Missouri State.
Top HBCU performances: Defense
Chowan linebacker Montre Moore, Jackson State linebacker Nyles Gaddy, Prairie View A&M LB Gerald Smith and SC State LB B. J. Davis had the top HBCU performances on defense.
Moore led the Indians with 16 tackles in a 23-21 loss to Tusculum.
Gaddy posted four of JSU’s eight sacks vs. Tennessee State in a 16-3 win for the Tigers.
Smith and Davis both had two picks in their games. Smith and the Panthers fell to Abilene Christian, 21-13. Davis had his two picks as SCSU beat Bethune-Cookman, 33-9. He returned the second theft 59 yards for the Bulldogs’ final touchdown.
Scores
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Abilene Christian 21, Prairie View A&M 13
Allen 27, J. C. Smith 20 – called at halftime/lightning
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76, North American 3
Austin Peay 41, Miss Valley State 0
Benedict 14, Lane 0
Delaware 35, Delaware State 3
Erskine 23, Clark Atlanta 19
Florida A&M 23, Albany State 13
Frostburg State 18, West Virginia State 7
Grambling State 47, Northwestern State 21
Hampton 42, Tuskegee 10
Jackson State 16, Tennessee State 3
James Madison 63, Norfolk State 7
Langston 55, Texas College 24
Limestone 73, Saint Augustine’s 14
Lincoln (PA) 26, Central State 21
Livingstone 19, Elizabeth City State 0
LSU 65, Southern 17
More Scores
NC Central 41, Winston-Salem State 0
North Dakota State 43, NC A&T 3
North Texas 59, Texas Southern 27
NW Missouri State 58, Lincoln (MO) 20
Presbyterian 21, VA-Lynchburg 13
SC State 33, Bethune-Cookman 9
Southeastern 27, Florida Memorial 13
South Florida 42, Howard 20
Saginaw Valley State 40, Bowie State 12
Savannah State 31, Edward Waters 28
Towson 29, Morgan State 21
Troy 38, Alabama A&M 17
Tusculum 23, Chowan 21
Tulane 52, Alcorn State 0
UCLA 45, Alabama State 7
Virginia State 28, Bluefield State 7
Virginia Union 45, Valdosta State 40
Wayne State 30, Shaw 22
West Alabama 31, Miles 0
West Georgia 42, Morehouse 0
Wingate 21, Fayetteville State 3
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Fort Valley State 9, Kentucky State 7