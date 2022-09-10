Virginia Union Jada Byers
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Virginia Union holds off Valdosta State on the road

Virginia Union gets a huge statement win on the road against a national powerhouse.
Posted on

It’s just early September but Virginia Union already has a signature win on its 2022 resume. VUU (2-0) held off a fourth quarter rally from No. 2 Valdosta State (1-1) to get a 45-40 upset win on the road. Valdosta State entered the game as the No. 2 Division-II football team in the country.

Jada Byers reeled off three big scoring runs for Virginia Union to break open what was a close game. With 4:28 left in the third quarter Byers scored on a 22 yard run and the Panthers went up 31-27 after the extra point kick.

To start the fourth quarter Byers exploded for a 52 yard touchdown run and put the Panthers up 38-27 after the kick. Byers seemingly sealed the game with 12:28 remaining, scoring on a 50 yard run, with VUU going up 45-27.

But Valdosta State didn’t go down without a fight. Quarterback Ivory Durham threw two touchdowns in the final ten minutes of the game to receiver B.K. Smith, closing the gap to 45-39.

Virginia Union recovered an onside kick with 1:35 remaining and was able to run out the clock.

Byers had a whopping 283 yards rushing with three touchdowns on the afternoon. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry.

Valdosta State led the game 6-0 after the first quarter, before a strong second quarter from VUU. The Panthers outscored Valdosta State 24-14 in the second quarter.

The Blazers, who finished 12-2 last season and 6-1 in Gulf South Conference play, were runner ups in the national championship game versus Ferris State last season.

Virginia Union holds off Valdosta State on the road
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Jackson State Shedeur Sanders
1.7K
Jackson State

Southern Heritage Classic: How to watch Jackson State-Tennessee State
1.5K
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders adds former Alabama four-star at Jackson State
Eddie George Tennessee State Eddie George Tennessee State
1.3K
Jackson State

Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
631
2022 Football

Top HBCU Performances from Week One
530
Alabama State

UCLA-Alabama State: Politics for both P5 and HBCU programs
To Top
X