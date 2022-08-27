Florida A&M President releases official statement

Florida A&M University released the following statement on Saturday from FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson addressing Football Players’ concerns ahead of tonight’s game against the University of North Carolina.
Greetings from North Carolina, where our Rattler football team and coaches are getting ready to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 8 p.m. tonight.
I am incredibly proud of our coaches, staff, volunteers, alumni, and friends who are here to support the courageous young men on our team who will compete to the best of their abilities in this contest. The Marching “100” Band is also here and will mesmerize the crowd in their typical fashion.
I must commend our Rattler football team members for expressing their concerns about matters that my administrative team and support staff will handle more effectively. We have a responsibility to work together with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff to provide academic, health, safety, and other services needed for students’ success at Florida A&M University.
We have a shared commitment to a culture of accountability and compliance, and as senior administrators and staff we must lead the way. I often brag about our students and their willingness over the years to engage in important matters of the public’s good and of significance to their well-being. I am incredibly proud that these young men stepped up in the face of current challenges and expressed their concerns in that revered Rattler tradition.
The issues raised by these young men will get our full time and attention and will be prioritized by our recently established Athletics Support Committee, which includes administrators and staff from throughout the University community. These matters will be a standing agenda item at my weekly Senior Leadership Team meetings. We will see progress.
And as for today, our team is here. Our coaches and staff are here. We will compete and do our best to win. Once again, I am thankful for all of the coaches, staff and student-athletes who played a role in making this happen.