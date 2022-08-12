By

Jackson State football will be kicking off its football season in three weeks, but the start of move-in days at the university is being delayed.



The city of Jackson is experiencing low water pressure, which is impeding water flow to the upper floors and residence halls of the school, forcing leaders to push things back.

Returning students move-in will be postponed until Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. First-Year and Transfer Student Move-In will be postponed to Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“While we know this is a huge inconvenience, the postponement is the right thing to do to prevent students from arriving on campus while we’re experiencing these water issues,” JSU officials told local media.

The Walter Payton Center is the home of Jackson State football.

So how is this impacting Jackson State football? Sources tell HBCU Gameday the impact is minimal, with water being brought in to make sure there is no shortage. Shower pressure is reportedly normal for the program since the facility that houses JSU Football, the Walter Payton Center, is one story, as the water pressure issue impacts buildings with multiple floors — such as residence halls.



This isn’t the first time city issues have impacted Jackson State University and its students. Water issues stemming from a winter storm in February of 2021 caused issues for students during the start of the spring football season as Deion Sanders was just getting his feet wet at the school as head coach.



JSU will kick off the 2022 football season against Florida A&M in Miami Gardens for the Orange Blossom Classic on Sept. 4.

Jackson State dealing with water pressure issues again