Jackson State partners with American Airlines

Courtesy: Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. – Touchdown, Jackson State! Touchdown, American Airlines!

The first touchdown of the 2022 JSU football season has been scored in partnership with American Airlines as the Official Airline of Jackson State University Athletics.

The official announcement was made Friday as officials from JSU and American addressed invited guests to celebrate the partnership.

As the Official Airline and Airline Rewards Program Sponsor, American Airlines is excited to provide JSU fans with VIP rewards and benefits, which can be accessed by using their American Airlines AAdvantage® number.

American’s activation of the sponsorship will include providing private chartered flights for select JSU Football away games, year-round activation on the JSU Sports Network, and in-game activations at Veterans Memorial Stadium beginning with the Saturday, September 17 home opener vs. Grambling. Additionally, American will sponsor exclusive in-season elements and branded content opportunities in multiple sports.

American is also connecting with the Tiger Nation through upcoming University and community initiatives and internship opportunities for students.

Jackson State fans can take advantage of the American Airlines partnership as well.

“This is a significant moment for Jackson State University as we welcome American Airlines into the JSU Family,” said Vice President / Director Of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “American Airlines is the global leader in air travel, and we look forward to all supporters and friends of Tiger Nation benefitting from this unique agreement. This is a game changer for Jackson State University, and we are excited about partnering with American Airlines.”

“American is a proud supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and our partnership as the official airline partner to Jackson State University is a reflection of our vision in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion for all,” said Kevin Williams, Managing Director of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at American.

Jackson State football joins the roster of chartered programs for American. Each year, American partners with professional and collegiate athletic teams to provide chartered flights for gamedays.

“Jackson State University is a community with pride and history,” said Dana Lawrence, Managing Director of Global Brand Advertising at American. “American is proud to serve as the official airline for the Tigers while also providing professional development opportunities for the student body.”

