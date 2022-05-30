Coppin State to face ECU in NCAA baseball regionals

By

Courtesy: Coppin State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2022 MEAC Champion Coppin State baseball team has drawn No. 8 national seed East Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. The Eagles will be in the Greenville Regional.

The contest is set for Friday, June 3 at 1 pm and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Coppin State (24-28) is making its NCAA Regional debut after winning its first MEAC baseball championship since 1995 with a thrilling comeback win over Delaware State. The Eagles boast the MEAC Pitcher of the Year and John Olerud Semifinalist Jordan Hamberg , MEAC Rookie of the Year Josh Hankins , Brian Nicolas who was the MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Performer and six other First Team All-MEAC selections: Wellington Balsley , Marcos Castillo , Mike Dorcean , Justin Johnson , Corey Miley and Sebastien Sarabia .

East Carolina (42-18) defeated Houston, 6-1 on Sunday to win the American Athletic Conference title, and the Pirates are on an 18-game winning streak. Sitting at 23-8 at home this season, East Carolina boasts AAC Pitcher of the Year Carter Spivey, Coach of the Year Cliff Godwin and 10 total All-AAC honorees.

Also competing in the four-team, double-elimination Greenville Regional this weekend will be Virginia and Coastal Carolina, both of whom received At-Large bids to the Tournament.

