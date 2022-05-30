Coppin State

Coppin State to face ECU in NCAA baseball regionals

MEAC baseball champion Coppin State has drawn East Carolina University in the NCAA regional.
Posted on

Courtesy: Coppin State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2022 MEAC Champion Coppin State baseball team has drawn No. 8 national seed East Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. The Eagles will be in the Greenville Regional.

The contest is set for Friday, June 3 at 1 pm and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Coppin State (24-28) is making its NCAA Regional debut after winning its first MEAC baseball championship since 1995 with a thrilling comeback win over Delaware State. The Eagles boast the MEAC Pitcher of the Year and John Olerud Semifinalist Jordan Hamberg, MEAC Rookie of the Year Josh HankinsBrian Nicolas who was the MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Performer and six other First Team All-MEAC selections: Wellington BalsleyMarcos CastilloMike DorceanJustin JohnsonCorey Mileyand Sebastien Sarabia.

Coppin State

East Carolina (42-18) defeated Houston, 6-1 on Sunday to win the American Athletic Conference title, and the Pirates are on an 18-game winning streak. Sitting at 23-8 at home this season, East Carolina boasts AAC Pitcher of the Year Carter Spivey, Coach of the Year Cliff Godwin and 10 total All-AAC honorees.

Also competing in the four-team, double-elimination Greenville Regional this weekend will be Virginia and Coastal Carolina, both of whom received At-Large bids to the Tournament.

