Alabama State
Alabama State

Alabama State wins SWAC Championship in 14 inning thriller

ASU battled Southern for 14 innings to claim the title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL — The Alabama State University Hornets claimed the 2022 SWAC Baseball Championship after taking down Southern University 6-5 over 14 innings. The two teams battled at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s so hard to win in this game so for us to accomplish it the way we accomplished it against a great team I don’t know what to say,” Alabama State Head Coach Jose Vasquez told HBCU Gameday.

“It feels really good to come out on top. I am proud of every young man who has been apart of this journey so far.”

STATISTICS

Southern vs Alabama State

Runs

Hornets: 6

Jaguars: 5

Hits

Hornets: 11

Jaguars: 15

Errors

Hornets: 2

Jaguars 3

At bats

Hornets : 52

Jaguars: 55

Homeruns

Hornets: 2

Jaguars: 2

Strikeouts

Hornets: 11

Jaguars: 7

Stolen bases

Hornets: 1

Jaguars: 0

MVP

Alabama State’s right handed pitcher Breon Pooler took home the tournament MVP after facing 25 batters over 5.2 innings. Pooler had one strikeout while giving up six hits and a run.

“It feels great man it feels great, I could not do it without the defense behind me,” Pooler told HBCU Gameday.

“We have a bunch of guys in the dugout who are always upbeat and high tempo. They’re always keeping us up. Without them we could not have gotten it done either.”

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES LOADING

The ASU Hornets have punched their ticket to the NCAA College World Series after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The selection show for the CWS will be aired live at Noon on Monday, May 30, on ESPN2. The regional round of the tournament will begin Friday, June 3 and run through Monday, June 6.

