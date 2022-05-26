NCAA Track East Regional: Women’s Day I Stream, Schedule

By

The women’s NCAA Track and Field Outdoor East Regionals begin on Thursday and a slew of HBCU athletes are on the docket.

North Carolina A&T leads the way with more than a dozen competitors, but Howard University and Hampton University both have multiple qualifiers along with Coppin State’s 4x100m relay squad.

Howard’s Jessica Gbai will have a busy Thursday afternoon. Gbai enters the regional with the ninth fastest time in the 100m and the fourth fastest time in the 200m as she claimed the MEAC title in both events.



NC A&T freshman Grace Nwokocha will be performing double duty in her first-ever regional. The Big South Champion in both the 100m and 200m comes in with the fourth best times in the regional in both sprints. Teammate Kamaya Debose-Epps will also be competing in both events as well, as she is seeded seventh and ninth in the region.



The 200m event will see five HBCU competitors, including three A&T student-athletes as well as Gabi and Coppin State’s Latifa Ali.



The women’s NCAA Track and Field Outdoor East Regionals can be viewed here.

Hampton University freshman Jordan Mozie will be competing in the 800m. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

100 METERS -6 P.M.

Heat 1 Prelims

9 574 Jessika Gbai SR Howard

Heat 2 Prelims

7 989 Kamaya Debose-Epps SR NC A&T

Heat 3 Prelims

4 995 Grace Nwokocha FR NC A&T

200 METERS – 8:45 P.M.

Heat 1 Prelims

4 574 Jessika Gbai SR Howard

Heat 2 Prelims

2 299 Latifa Ali SO Coppin State

5 997 Jonah Ross SO NC A&T

Heat 4 Prelims

9 989 Kamaya Debose-Epps SR NC A&T

Heat 5 Prelims

4 995 Grace Nwokocha FR NC A&T

400 METERS – 7:25

Heat 3 Prelims

9 578 Ozioma Scott SR Howard

Heat 4 Prelims

2 1071 Malika Pride SR Norfolk State

Heat 6 Prelims

5 299 Latifa Ali SO Coppin State

6 994 Delicia McDuffie SR NC A&T

8OO METERS – 7:50 P.M.

Heat 1 Prelims

6 991 Ayoola Gbolade SR NC A&T

Heat 6 Prelims

8 540 Jordan Mozie FR Hampton

100 METER HURDLES – 6 p.m.

Heat 3 Prelims

2 573 Kaya-Rae Dunbar SO Howard

Heat 4 Prelims

4 988 Breanne Bygrave SR NC A&T

Heat 6 Prelims

2 998 Paula Salmon SR NC A&T

400 METER HURDLES – 8:20 p.m.

Heat 2 Prelims

4 538 Amira Aduma SR Hampton

Heat 3 Prelims

5 990 Nia Frederick SO NC A&T

Heat 4 Prelims

2 580 Jessica Wright JR Howard

Heat 5 Prelims

4 539 Dejah Grant SO Hampton

5 67 Kyana Evans SR AL State

LONG JUMP – 6 P.M.

10 538 Amira Aduma SR Hampton

SHOT PUT – 7 P.M.

Flight 1 Prelims

11 624 Hannah White SR Jackson State

Flight 3 Prelims

2 993 Loren James SR NC A&T

