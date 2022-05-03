By

Aqeel Glass did not hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft but the Alabama A&M quarterback did receive an invite to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp.

AQEEL’S OUTLOOK

The chances for a camp invite to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster are slim. NFL teams have returning players that consume most of the spots and usually sign all or most of their drafted players. Then players that signed undrafted free agent contracts usually have the best chance at the remaining few spots on the team.

Luckily for Aqeel Glass, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not draft a quarterback this year. The team has not signed any quarterback UDFA contracts either. With Tom Brady possibly on his last ride under center, the Buccs will begin looking for their quarterback of the future.

Beyond blessed for this opportunity excited and ready to get to work #GoBucs — AG (@Aqeel_Glass4) May 1, 2022

THE COMPETITION

NFL teams typically keep three quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster. The Buccaneers have all three of their QBs from last season returning to the squad this year. Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, and Ryan Griffin are all roster locks at this point. This does not mean that attending the Buccs minicamp is a lost cause for Glass. He can use this opportunity for the Buccaneers and other teams to get another good look at him early. The report dates for the camp are set for May 13th and 14th. If Glass balls out during those workouts, he could find himself in a better position to make a final roster come August.

Glass has been praised for his ability to read the field, make good decisions, and take what the defense gives him. There have been questions surrounding his deep ball accuracy, ability to throw outside the numbers, and his overall upper body mechanics. He will want to make sure he shows improvement in those areas during the minicamp.

Aqeel Glass needs to shine at the Buccaneer’s minicamp