The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. Alabama State running back Ezra Gray is preparing to hear his name called.

STATS

Gray rushed for 401 yards on 101 attempts over nine games as a redshirt senior in 2021. His longest rush was for 28 yards against Miles College. Gray prides himself on being a dual-threat and added 76 yards on five receptions. His longest catch was for 43 yards against Florida A&M University. Gray posted two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

2017

Gray rushed for 313 yards on 77 attempts and two touchdowns. His longest run was for 59 yards. He added 57 yards on eight receptions. He also had a receiving touchdown.

2018

Gray rushed for 384 yards on 100 attempts and two touchdowns. His longest run was for 45 yards. He added 57 yards on 16 receptions.

2019

Rushed for 706 yards on 157 carries over 11 games. Gray achieved the 1,000 career rushing yards mark against Alabama A&M. He scored two touchdowns on the ground. Gray posted 10 receptions for 104 yards. He also led the team in kick returns at 24.14 yards per return on 14 returns.

2020

Gray rushed for 436 yards on 84 attempts and three touchdowns. His longest run was for 50 yards. He added 19 yards on 10 receptions.

AWARDS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

2019 Preseason All-SWAC as a return specialist…

2019 First Team All-SWAC and Phil Steele All-SWAC

2019 First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District

2019 Coca-Cola Scholar-Athlete at the Magic City Classic

2019 FCS ADA Scholar-Athlete, earning post graduate scholarship

2021 Preseason All-SWAC

2021 First Team All-SWAC as a running back

2021 BOXTOROW All-American as a running back

2021 First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District as a running back

2021 FCS-ADA Academic All-Star Team

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will kick off on April 28. The following rounds will go down over the following two days.

2022 NFL Draft profile: Ezra Gray