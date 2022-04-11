Jackson State star hoping to become rare HBCU WNBA Draft pick

By

The WNBA Draft has not been kind to prospects from historically black colleges and universities.



Fans and supporters of Jackson State University star Ameysha Williams-Holliday are hoping that changes on Monday night. The SWAC Player of The Year is hoping to hear her name called — something that has been all too rare for player from HBCUs. Only five women from HBCUs have been selected since the league’s inception 25 years ago.



Broadcaster Lachina Robinson thinks she could hear her name called. More than that she said potentially others could be on the radar of the WNBA the future if franchises really take the time to look for potential diamonds.



“Are we digging deep enough for talent?” Robinson asked via WAPT. “I just think speaks to how historically black colleges and universities are growing their women’s basketball programs and that they do need more spotlight before the NCAA Tournament as a 16 or 15 seed so we can start discussing their players that should be on the top of the minds of GMs and coaches when we’re talking about the WNBA Draft.



Former college and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo never had to worry about exposure. After a star-studded career at UConn, she was one of the league’s early faces. She thinks players like Ameysha-Williams Holiday have a path too the league if they can just get their feet in the door.

“For Amesha or anyone who goes at that point in the draft — you get your foot in the door — now its all up to you,” she said. “Because of the salary cap, those positions, if you can really compete and make it hard in terms of how well you compete with some of those veterans, your salary is appealing. And that certainly works in your favor.”



Williams-Holliday, JSU and the rest of the HBCU world will have to tune in and see if she gets her foot in the door on Monday.

