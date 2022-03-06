HBCU Gameday

SWAC

SWAC women’s tournament set with Jackson State as heavy favorites

The JSU women head into the tournament with an 18-0 record.
Posted on

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 Cricket SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew seedings featuring the league’s top eight teams at the conclusion of regular season play.

2022 SWAC Regular Season Champion Jackson State enters the tournament as the #1 seed (18-0).

Alabama A&M claimed the #2 seed (13-5) while Alabama State claimed the #3 seed (12-6 ) in the tournament followed by #4 seed Southern (11-7).
Texas Southern is the #5 seed (11-7) followed by #6 seed Prairie View A&M (10-8).

DateWomen’s Tournament ScheduleTimeWatch
March 9Game 1: #2 Alabama A&M vs #7 Grambling State11:00 amESPN+
March 9Game 2: #1 Jackson State vs #8 Arkansas-Pine Bluff5:30 pmESPN+
March 10Game 3: #3 Alabama State vs #6 Prairie View A&M11:00 amESPN+
March 10Game 4: #4 Southern vs. #5 Texas Southern5:30 pmESPN+
March 11Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 311:00 amESPN+
March 11Game 6:  Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 45:30 pmESPN+
March 12Game 7: Women’s Basketball Championship Game1:30 pmESPN+



Grambling State (10-8) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-9) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the #7 and #8 seeds respectively.

In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.

The 2022 Cricket SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew is scheduled to be played on March 9-12 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

The upcoming tournament schedule is listed below. Each tournament game is slated to be carried live on ESPN+.

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

SWAC women’s tournament set with Jackson State as heavy favorites
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X