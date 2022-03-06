By

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 Cricket SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew seedings featuring the league’s top eight teams at the conclusion of regular season play.



2022 SWAC Regular Season Champion Jackson State enters the tournament as the #1 seed (18-0).



Alabama A&M claimed the #2 seed (13-5) while Alabama State claimed the #3 seed (12-6 ) in the tournament followed by #4 seed Southern (11-7).

Texas Southern is the #5 seed (11-7) followed by #6 seed Prairie View A&M (10-8).

Date Women’s Tournament Schedule Time Watch March 9 Game 1: #2 Alabama A&M vs #7 Grambling State 11:00 am ESPN+ March 9 Game 2: #1 Jackson State vs #8 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5:30 pm ESPN+ March 10 Game 3: #3 Alabama State vs #6 Prairie View A&M 11:00 am ESPN+ March 10 Game 4: #4 Southern vs. #5 Texas Southern 5:30 pm ESPN+ March 11 Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3 11:00 am ESPN+ March 11 Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 5:30 pm ESPN+ March 12 Game 7: Women’s Basketball Championship Game 1:30 pm ESPN+





Grambling State (10-8) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-9) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the #7 and #8 seeds respectively.

In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.



The 2022 Cricket SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Mountain Dew is scheduled to be played on March 9-12 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

The upcoming tournament schedule is listed below. Each tournament game is slated to be carried live on ESPN+.

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

SWAC women’s tournament set with Jackson State as heavy favorites