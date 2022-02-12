By

Bowie State All-American defensive lineman Jonathan Ross announced his decision to go into the transfer portal on February 11, 2022.

Ross, a 6’3, 270 pound defensive lineman from Waldorf, MD, was a redshirt sophomore this past season. He started both seasons at BSU, amassing 126 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks during that time.

Ross emerged as a dominant threat on the defensive line during his freshman season, but solidified that position this past season. Ross’ efforts were part of a larger effort that saw BSU advancing to the Division II playoff national quarterfinal round. That run was the best ever finish in the Division II playoffs for BSU.

His productivity during the season resulted in him national recognition from several outlets, including the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) naming him the Ron Lenz National Defensive Player of the Year. Ross’s 29 tackles for loss in 2021 lead all of Division II, and it wasn’t close – the second highest individual in the country in this statistical category was Fayetteville State’s (and CIAA Defensive Player of the Year) Keyshawn James with 23.5 tackles.

It’s highly likely that Jonathan Ross will emerge on a Division I squad, as he has already amassed offers from Bethune Cookman, Delaware State, Norfolk State, Tennessee State, and Austin Peay. Wherever he lands, there are two things for certain. First, a team will be picking up a player who has shown the potential to be a game breaker on defense. Secondly, the loss is huge for BSU, as Ross would have otherwise continued to anchor that defense for seasons to come.

Ross’ 2021 Awards Snapshot

Associated Press DII All-America First Team

CIAA All-Conference First Team

http://D2football.com First Team All-American and Elite 100 selection

D2CCA Super Region II Defensive Player of the Year

D2CCA Ron Lenz National Defensive Player of the Year

Don Hansen DII All-America First Team

*Note: Ross was also the CIAA’s 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year

