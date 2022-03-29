Grambling State to hold Black and Gold spring game

By

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University will be buzzing this weekend with various events, concluding with the annual Black and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, which ends the spring football season.

The festivities begin on Friday with a doubleheader softball game as Grambling State plays host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. First pitch for the twinbill is set for Noon at the GSU Softball Complex.

In addition to the softball games on Friday, the Department of Athletics will be hosting a GMEN and Lady Tiger Alumni social event, (for former student-athletes)beginning at 6 p.m. in the foyer of the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly.

The weekend wraps up with a bevy of events on Saturday. The Pivot Podcast, featuring Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, will host a pregame show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hobdy Assembly Center. Grambling State President Rick Gallot, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott and Tiger head football coach Hue Jackson will join the Pivot Podcast during the two-hour pregame festivities.

The Black and Gold Spring Game wraps up the weekend events at 2 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Tickets for the general public ($10), parking ($10) and tailgating ($100) are on sale through the Grambling State ticket office at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center or by purchasing online. Current GSU students with a VALID student ID will be able to gain entry into the game for free.

During intermission of the spring game, Grambling State will honor Bertram Lovell, the longtime and legendary track and field head coach, who collected 36 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships and sent several student-athletes to the NCAA Championships during his tenure. Lovell is set to retire after the conclusion of the outdoor track and field season.

Tailgating for the Spring Game will open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. In addition, the clear bag policy will be in effect during all weekend activities.

In addition, season tickets will go on sale on Saturday and fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at the GSU Ticket Office or online. The season ticket package will include all three home games (Florida A&M, Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and two additional games (Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M).

