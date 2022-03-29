Tennessee State NFL Pro Day results 2022

Tennessee State University held an NFL pro day on Monday for seven of its pro prospects.
GEREMY HICKBOTTOM
Geremy Hickbottom finished the 2021 season with 1,847 yards thrown, 12 TD passes, 401 yards rushed, and seven rushing TDs as the Tennessee State starting quarterback.
Pro day results:
40-yard dash: 4.82 seconds
Vertical: 30.5″
Broad: 9’4″
Shuttle: 4.43 seconds
Cone: 7.44 seconds
CAM DURLEY
Durley is an offensive tackle for the Tigers and a two-time Ohio Valley Conference First Team Honoree.
Pro day results:
Bench: 21 reps
CORY RAHMAN
Rahman is a safety that had two interceptions and 65 tackles last season.
Pro day results:
40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad: 10’1″
Shuttle: 4.19 seconds
Cone: 6.93 seconds
Bench: 19 reps
RODELL RAHMAAN
The tight end finished 2021 with 490 yards, 30 catches, and six touchdowns.
Pro day results:
40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds
Broad: 9’10”
Shuttle: 4.57 seconds
Bench: 25 reps
VINCENT PERRY
The wide receiver posted 152 yards on 18 catches last season.
Pro day results:
40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds
Vertical: 30.5″
Broad: 9’6″
Shuttle: 4.41 seconds
Cone: 7.45 seconds
EDDIE GRAHAM
The cornerback tied for a team-high two interceptions last season.
Pro day results:
40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds
Vertical: 36.5″
Broad: 9’9″
Shuttle: 4.19 seconds
Cone: 6.91 seconds
Bench: 21 reps
NICK HARPER JR
The wide receiver is a former BOXTOROW Preseason All-American.
Pro day results:
40-yard dash: 4.54 seconds
Vertical: 37″
Broad: 10’5″
Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
Cone: 7.01 seconds
Bench: 14 reps
DOMONIQUE WILLIAMS
The cornerback had 21 tackles and one sack in 2019.
Pro day results:
40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds
Vertical: 32.5″
Broad: 9’11”
Shuttle: 4.44 seconds
Cone: 7.24 seconds
Bench: 19 reps