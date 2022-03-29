Tennessee State NFL Pro Day results 2022

By

Tennessee State University held an NFL pro day on Monday for seven of its pro prospects.

Thank you to all that attended #TSUProDay22. Player stats will follow in this thread ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/a20ObH0Bee — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) March 28, 2022

GEREMY HICKBOTTOM

Geremy Hickbottom finished the 2021 season with 1,847 yards thrown, 12 TD passes, 401 yards rushed, and seven rushing TDs as the Tennessee State starting quarterback.

Pro day results:

40-yard dash: 4.82 seconds

Vertical: 30.5″

Broad: 9’4″

Shuttle: 4.43 seconds

Cone: 7.44 seconds

CAM DURLEY

Durley is an offensive tackle for the Tigers and a two-time Ohio Valley Conference First Team Honoree.

Pro day results:

Bench: 21 reps

CORY RAHMAN

Rahman is a safety that had two interceptions and 65 tackles last season.

Pro day results:

40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad: 10’1″

Shuttle: 4.19 seconds

Cone: 6.93 seconds

Bench: 19 reps

RODELL RAHMAAN

The tight end finished 2021 with 490 yards, 30 catches, and six touchdowns.

Pro day results:

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

Broad: 9’10”

Shuttle: 4.57 seconds

Bench: 25 reps

VINCENT PERRY

The wide receiver posted 152 yards on 18 catches last season.

Pro day results:

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

Vertical: 30.5″

Broad: 9’6″

Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

Cone: 7.45 seconds

EDDIE GRAHAM

The cornerback tied for a team-high two interceptions last season.

Pro day results:

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

Vertical: 36.5″

Broad: 9’9″

Shuttle: 4.19 seconds

Cone: 6.91 seconds

Bench: 21 reps

NICK HARPER JR

The wide receiver is a former BOXTOROW Preseason All-American.

Pro day results:

40-yard dash: 4.54 seconds

Vertical: 37″

Broad: 10’5″

Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

Cone: 7.01 seconds

Bench: 14 reps

DOMONIQUE WILLIAMS

The cornerback had 21 tackles and one sack in 2019.

Pro day results:

40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds

Vertical: 32.5″

Broad: 9’11”

Shuttle: 4.44 seconds

Cone: 7.24 seconds

Bench: 19 reps

Tennessee State NFL Pro Day results 2022