A Tuskegee football student-athlete tragically lost his life in a shooting on Friday night.

Sophomore wide receiver Reginald Tyrone Summage Jr., 20. has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place in the town that started as a fight and ended in a shooting.

Summage is believed to have been trying to break up a fight at an off-campus party when he was shot, Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said she could not yet confirm the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. Police were called just before midnight and they found Summage bleeding in the parking lot where he was pronounced dead.

Marquavius Lee Debro is charged with murder in the slaying of Summage. The 21 year-old, who is not a student, is being held in the Macon County Jail on $150,000 bond.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald’s family and friends,” Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris said in a Facebook post. “Losing such a young and talented member of our Golden Tiger family to a senseless act of violence is always tough. We extend our deepest condolences and support to all who loved him at this incredibly difficult time.”

Summage attended Jeff Davis High School in Montgomery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald Summage and the Tuskegee football family. Tuskegee coach and AD Reginald Ruffin made a statement in a Facebook post.

“This up-and-coming Golden Tiger worked last season in the press box with us on The TU Digital Network, due to an injury and was fine young man,’’ the post stated. “His coaches said he was on his way back and looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Tuskegee football player killed in shooting