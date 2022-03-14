By

FAMU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach KJ Black recently announced his resignation from the program.

Black joined the FAMU Rattler football program in 2019 when he served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2020. Black’s coaching career began at Prairie View A&M University where he served as the graduate assistant from 2013 to 2015. He then became the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015. Black was named the tight-end coach in 2017 during his final season at Prairie View A&M.

Kenneth “KJ” Black worked in the NFL with the L.A. Rams in 2021 as a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. Black was praised for his role in the development of long-time FAMU quarterback Ryan Stanley. Black played a pivotal role in the improvement of quarterback Ryan Stanley from 2018 to 2019. Stanley posted 2,519 in passing yards in 2018 and 2,566 in 2019. The signal-caller was named the 2019 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.

KJ played college football at Prairie View A&M University after transferring from Western Kentucky University in 2009. He led PVA&M to its first SWAC football championship since 1964 as the starting QB in 2009.

FAMU offensive coordinator KJ Black resigns