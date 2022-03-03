FAMU the latest HBCU paint scheme in NASCAR

By

NY Racing is looking to make another race in NASCAR this year and will repeat with an HBCU paint scheme. The No. 44 car will be decked out with a Florida A&M University design for this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.

Greg Biffle will drive the car again, just two weeks after competing in the season opener at Daytona. NY Racing made the announcement on Wednesday via its Twitter account.

The owner of NY Racing is John Cohen, a graduate of Grambling State University and former football player. The car featured Grambling University during the race weekend at Daytona. Biffle was able to race his way into the field at Daytona before finishing 36th after mechanical issues.

The base color of the car is black with a complementary subtle snake skin pattern. The door and roof numbers on the car are featured in FAMU’s trademark orange. When opposing drivers look up in the rear view mirror they’ll see one of the most unique logos in college sports. The deep fanged Rattler head has the entire hood to itself.

Qualifying to set the field at Las Vegas happens on Saturday at 2:15 eastern. It will be televised live on FS1. There are only 37 cars on the official entry list which assures the No. 44 car of a spot in the race.

Las Vegas is a 1.5 mile race track, the bread and butter type facility across NASCAR. Biffle has never won at Las Vegas but has wins at other 1.5 tracks like Kansas and Texas Motor Speedway.

The Penzoil 400 race at Las Vegas starts at 3:30 pm on Sunday on Fox.

