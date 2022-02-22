HBCU Gameday

CIAA Basketball
2021-2022 Basketball

CIAA Tournament: Livingstone women knock off Fayetteville State

FSU swept Livingstone during the regular season but the tournament was a different story.

 Courtesy: FSU Athletics
Posted on

Despite sweeping Livingstone in the regular season, the Fayetteville State Lady Broncos were knocked off by the Lady Blue Bears in the CIAA Tournament opener. Fayetteville State shot a miserable 25 percent from the floor, only making five baskets in the first half. Livingstone fared slightly better ultimately taking a 49-38 win over the 2020 Champions.

Livingstone only shot a tad over 28 percent for the game, but its bench outscored FSU 30-4 in the game.

Fayetteville State trailed 22-15 at the break and Livingstone never relinquished in the final two quarters.

Jamiah Lane led all scorers with 19 points, shooting 7-19 from the field. Morgan Graham led Fayetteville State with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Livingstone will play No. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith in the quarterfinal round of the CIAA Tournament on Thursday at 12pm.

CIAA Tournament: Livingstone women knock off Fayetteville State
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X