By

Despite sweeping Livingstone in the regular season, the Fayetteville State Lady Broncos were knocked off by the Lady Blue Bears in the CIAA Tournament opener. Fayetteville State shot a miserable 25 percent from the floor, only making five baskets in the first half. Livingstone fared slightly better ultimately taking a 49-38 win over the 2020 Champions.

Livingstone only shot a tad over 28 percent for the game, but its bench outscored FSU 30-4 in the game.

Fayetteville State trailed 22-15 at the break and Livingstone never relinquished in the final two quarters.

Jamiah Lane led all scorers with 19 points, shooting 7-19 from the field. Morgan Graham led Fayetteville State with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Livingstone will play No. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith in the quarterfinal round of the CIAA Tournament on Thursday at 12pm.

CIAA Tournament: Livingstone women knock off Fayetteville State